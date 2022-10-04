scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Six pilgrims drown in Tamil Nadu’s Kollidam river

The police said 52 people arrived at the Poondi Madha Basilica on a bus around 3 am on Monday as part of a pilgrimage. Among them, six who entered the river to bathe got washed away.

The deceased were identified as D Charles, 38, D Prithiviraj, 35, D David, 30, Anthony Essac, Praveen Raj and Hermes. (Express photo)

Six people got washed away after they stepped into the Kollidam river for a bath near Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district Monday morning, the police said.

The deceased were identified as D Charles, 38, D Prithiviraj, 35, D David, 30, Anthony Essac, Praveen Raj and Hermes. Their bodies were sent to a government hospital for autopsy.

According to officers, 52 people arrived at the Poondi Madha Basilica on a bus from Thoothukudi around 3 am as part of a pilgrimage. Among them, six who entered the river to bathe before going to the church were washed away. Personnel from the Tirukattupalli police as well as fire and rescue teams soon reached the spot.

“The incident must have taken place around 7 am. As soon as we were informed, we reached the spot. Five bodies were found on Monday and today (Tuesday) we found one more body,” a police officer noted.

More from Chennai

Thanjavur district collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver visited the spot on Monday and ordered officials to expedite the rescue work. He also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 02:24:13 pm
