Six more Sri Lankans arrive in Tamil Nadu

July 28, 2022 6:15:35 am
Six more Sri Lankans, fleeihg the economic crisis-hit country, arrived here on Wednesday, officials said.
Three of them were children.
The two different families had left their hometown of Jaffna in Sri Lanka and arrived here by a boat before officials rescued them from an islet and took them to the Mandapam refugee camp.
Scores of Lankans, mostly Tamils, have entered the country through Tamil Nadu in recent months as they were unable to survive the crisis that has crippled the island nation. Prices of essential commodities have been skyrocketing there.
Last week, seven people belonging to two families in Lanka arrived here.
Subscriber Only Stories
The two families, dropped near Rameswaram island by boatmen, were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and brought to Dhanushkodi and handed over to the police.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
Latest News
Nilgiris district under tight security after bomb threat call to Collector
Eye on 2024 LS polls, BJP starts 3-day training camp in Bathinda
Bajwa seeks special session to discuss sacrilege issue
Khaira says ‘Z plus security’ given to Delhi CM by Punjab govt, state cops deny claim
Amid opposition from Sikh bodies, govt yet to notify Ghai as new AG
In six months of 2022, orders to block Twitter content, handles past 2019 figure
Ranveer Singh, unclad
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
ED questions Sonia: Congress fields top G23 leaders to defend her
From freebies to welfare
Water contamination: Haryana Chief Secretary asks officers to keep vigil