Six dead after bus rams into truck in Tamil Nadu; PM Modi offers condolences

Six people, including two women, died and several got injured on Friday morning after a government-run bus rammed into a truck at Thozhupedu near Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpet district.

According to the police, the bus, carrying over 40 passengers, was heading towards Chidambaram from Chennai on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway. Near Thozhupedu, the bus rammed into the stationary truck.

One side of the bus was completely damaged and five passengers, including two women, died on the spot. The local police and the fire and rescue personnel were alerted and an ambulance was brought in immediately to shift the passengers to a nearby hospital. One of the passengers was declared brought dead, while many are undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via the PMO’s Twitter handle, expressed his condolences. In Tamil, PM Modi wrote that he is saddened by the accident in Chengalpattu and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Achirapakam police said the driver of the bus is currently absconding and that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The accident also led to a huge traffic congestion on the highway.