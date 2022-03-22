Six arrested for bike stunt on Chennai’s Kamarajar Salai

The police have arrested six men who performed dangerous motorcycle stunts on the Kamarajar Salai near the Marina Beach in Chennai on March 19, officials said. They also seized expensive motorbikes, including a KTM, Yamaha and Activa, from the bikers.

The action came after a video of the youngsters wheeling and racing on Friday night was shared widely on social media. Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested M Mukesh (20), Roman Algired (23) of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, J Hariharan (21) of Purasiwalkam, Mohammed Sathik (20), Mohammed Rahmadullah (20) and Mohammed Asif (19) of Korukupet.

The police also questioned two minors, who were also involved in the incident. They have launched a hunt for two more youths who are absconding.

Officials said it is illegal to modify bikes and mechanics have been directed to inform the police if they come across youngsters asking them to make changes to their two-wheelers.

The police said they are spreading awareness messages about the effects of racing and those indulging in such acts have been warned and their parents informed. The parents have been asked to keep an eye on their children and not allow them to take part in such dangerous activities.