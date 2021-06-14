Self-styled spiritual guru Siva Shankar Baba booked under Posco, case transferred to CB-CID

Based on sexual harassment complaints from many former students of a prominent Chennai school, the Mamallapuram All Women Police have registered three cases against self-styled godman Siv Shankar Baba and transferred the probe to Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

After several students came up with their testimonials against Baba, the founder of the school, the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) summoned him and his associates like the school principal, headmaster, and three other teachers for a preliminary hearing. But Baba did not appear and the commission had to inspect the school.

“We came to the school to conduct the inquiry. We were informed that the school principal contracted Covid-19 and hence won’t be able to appear before the commission, we were provided with the medical certificate. The school correspondent, legal advisor Nagarjan were present. On behalf of Baba, a person named Janaki appeared. We were informed that Baba suffered a heart attack and is currently under treatment in Dehradun,” Saraswathi Rangasamy, the chairperson of the commission, had said.

It all began after a faculty member was arrested on charges of sexual harassment complaints by former and current students of the school. Many survivors since then came forward and revealed stories of abuse they had faced during their days at the school. One among them alleged Siva Shankar Baba used to harass her and the post was widely shared on social media with several of the alumni expressing solidarity with the survivor. The students said that Baba used to invite them to his room, intoxicate them and later sexually harass them.

Baba has been booked under IPC, Pocso Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.