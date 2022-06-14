Amid chorus for single leadership, AIADMK holds meeting of district secretaries, functionaries

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Tuesday held a consultation meeting with the party’s district secretaries and other functionaries to discuss various resolutions amid party workers swelling up outside the Royapettah headquarters in Chennai and raising slogans to demand a single leadership for the progress of the party.

The meeting came in the backdrop of allegations that AIADMK leaders are not performing well as an Opposition party and the recent spat between senior AIADMK organising secretary C Ponnaiyan and BJP leaders.

The meeting, which barred leaders from carrying mobile phone inside, was chaired by AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and saw the participation of several senior leaders, including K P Munusamy, D Jayakumar, C Vee Shanmugam, S P Velumani among others.

AIADMK has convened a meeting of its general council and executive committee on June 23 to discuss several crucial issues confronting the party and latest political developments. AIADMK has convened a meeting of its general council and executive committee on June 23 to discuss several crucial issues confronting the party and latest political developments.

While addressing the media, Jayakumar said many of the functionaries spoke in favour of the party moving towards the single leadership but the party high command will take the final call. “In today’s meeting, there was a discussion about single leadership as well and it was done in a constructive manner. Majority of them (district secretaries and other functionaries) mooted for a single leadership for a stronger party like AIADMK given the circumstances today but no names were discussed, the party high command will decide upon that,” he said.

Asked if anything was discussed about AIADMK leader V K Sasikala in the meeting, Jayakumar said, “There is no need to discuss about someone who has no relation with the party,” adding, “Talking about her is a waste of time.”

Commenting on the setbacks the party had been witnessing since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Jayakumar, former Royapuram MLA, said victory and losses are part and parcel for parties and just like how they bounced back after the electoral defeats on previous occasions, they will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and will form the ‘Amma government’ by clinching victory in the 2026 Assembly election in the state as well.

