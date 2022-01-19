Shut government-run liquor shops to curb Covid-19 spread, says Palaniswami

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami called the ruling DMK double-faced for keeping the state run-liquor shops open amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, Palaniswami said state Health Minister Ma Subramanian himself had said that cases are multiplying and the situation will only worsen post the Pongal leave. The former chief minister added that the government health bulletin has been reporting around 24,000 fresh cases on a daily basis, whereas many health experts have claimed that the state is witnessing at least 50,000 cases on a daily basis.

“Due to the efforts of the Amma government, the cases were brought under 500 in February 2021. In the first week of May 2020, there were around 775 cases. During that period, MK Stalin, the then Opposition leader, started a campaign that TASMAC shops were spreading the virus. He and his party functionaries staged protests holding black flags and posters. But now, when more than 24,000 cases are being reported daily, the government is keeping TASMAC open, what kind of justification is this?” he said.



The AIADMK leader said hundreds of people are seen outside the liquor shops and bars across the state flouting Covid-19 norms.

“DMK should change their two-faced stand and until the Covid-19 cases are brought under control, they should take action to close all liquor shops and bars across the state,” Palaniswami said.