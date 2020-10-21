Shops, retail outlets in Tamil Nadu allowed to function till 10 pm

A man draws circle to maintain social distancing near a shop in Chennai. (File/ANI)

All shops, restaurants and commercial complexes in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function till 10 pm from Thursday in view of the coming festive season and to facilitate further economic recovery, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, easing coronavirus-induced curbs further.

Barring shops located in full containment zones, all others could function up to10 pm by following the Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Palaniswami said in an official release on Wednesday.

Shops are presently allowed to remain open till 9 pm.

Considering the upcoming festival season, and the necessity of facilitating further economic recovery, “vegetable shops, groceries, restaurants, and all shops including tea stalls and commercial complexes are permitted to function till 10 pm from October 22,” the Chief Minister said.

