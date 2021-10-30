Sexual hasrassment case: Court tells suspended police officer to appear in person

Two days after Madras High Court dismissed a plea of suspended special DGP Rajesh Das, questioning the jurisdiction of the Villupuram chief judicial magistrate in hearing a sexual harassment case registered against him, the Villupuram court on Friday directed him to appear before it on November 1.

A woman IPS officer had filed the case against Das. Warning the suspended officer, the court said it will issue an arrest warrant if he fails to appear before it.

Das was supposed to be present in court on Friday. When his counsel filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance, the magistrate turned down the plea.

Another accused in the case, superintendent of police D Kannan, who was also suspended for allegedly attempting to prevent the woman IPS officer from lodging a complaint against the DGP, was present in court on Friday.

Earlier, Das had moved a petition in Madras HC, stating that the Villupuram court does not have jurisdiction to proceed further, as the power of the court to inquire into the final report filed by CB-CID is not within the local jurisdiction of the court under Section 14 of CrPC.

As CB-CID, which probed the case, has already filed a 400-page chargesheet in the magistrate court on July 29, Das’s petition before Madras HC was to get a stay and transfer the case by contesting Villupuram court’s territorial jurisdiction over the case.