Sexual assault of minor girl in Madurai: 8 people arrested

The Madurai Police arrested eight people in connection with the sexual assault of a minor girl near Melur. The 17-year-old girl, who had consumed rat poison and was undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital, died on March 6 due to multiple organ failure.

Addressing reporters on March 6, district Superintendent of Police V Baskaran deliberated on the finer details of the case, however clarifying that the girl was neither gang-raped nor drugged and that the department will initiate legal action against those revealing the identity of the victim on social media and spreading false information.

“The girl’s mother had given a complaint on February 15 stating that her daughter is missing. A receipt of the community service register was issued. In the enquiry, we found that the girl was in a relationship with S Nagoor Hanifa (26) of the same town where she was residing and she had gone with him on February 14. On February 21, an FIR was filed and the team began searching in Chennai, where the guy was working, and in other areas. Under these circumstances, on March 3, Nagoor Hanifa’s relatives dropped the girl back at her home. Since the girl was unwell, the family had taken her to a local private clinic and later she was taken to Madurai GH. At the hospital, after a full diagnosis based on the doctor’s report, we converted the case to POCSO Act. Three special teams were formed and sent to Madurai, Erode, and Tiruppur for further enquiry. Nagoor Hanifa and nine others who helped him were identified and among them, eight have been arrested. They have been remanded,” said Baskaran.

The police said the girl had initially stayed in Madurai at the house of a friend of Nagoor Hanifa for a few days. Later, they arrived at his relative’s house in Erode district. During their stay, both of them lived like husband and wife. Upon learning that the cops are searching for them, the couple allegedly decided to end their life and bought rat poison.

“Though both of them had decided to consume it, the girl alone took it accidentally. The next day, the girl experienced some discomfort and was having stomach and head pain. She was then taken to a hospital in Erode. Despite knowing the girl had consumed poison, the youth and the family did not tell the doctors during her admission on February 24. After the health condition of the girl improved a bit, they left her at her house in Madurai on March 3,” the officer added.

The district SP said the needle marks on her hand were due to IV drips when she was admitted to the hospital. He said the medical report produced by the doctors corroborates with the information provided by the accused during the enquiry.

The accused, including Hanifa, his parents and those who helped him, have been booked under provisions of the POCSO Act as well as under 302 (murder), 366-A (Procuration of minor girl) and other relevant sections of the IPC.