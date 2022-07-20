Seven Chennai Metro stations to get flood-proof doors

Ahead of the monsoon, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to install flood-proof doors at the entry and exit points of seven underground stations along both corridors, to prevent water from entering the stations, and to ensure that services continue without any disruption.

The work is set to be completed before October.

According to CMRL officials, Metro services took a hit last year when the city was waterlogged after heavy rains. Hence, as a precautionary measure, they are planning to install flood-proof doors in seven underground Metro stations.

“Major works have already been completed in Saidapet, Government Estate, AG-DMS and east-side entrance of Anna Nagar metro stations. We will commence the work at Thousand Lights, Tondiarpet, Sir Theagaraya College and the other entrance of the Anna Nagar metro station soon,” an official said.