Serosurvey finds 70 per cent in TN have anti-bodies against Covid-19

Tamil Nadu has witnessed an increase in the overall sero-prevalence among the people at 70 per cent, suggest the findings of a latest round of serosurvey by the state government.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Thursday released the report of the ‘state wide cross sectional Sero Survey’, conducted in July-August across 827 clusters covering 24,586 samples.

A cluster consists of 30 participants who were randomly selected from a village in a rural area, while it was a street in urban locality.

“The overall sero prevalence was 70 per cent and the highest sero positivity was observed in Virudhunagar at 84 per cent,” the report said.

Serosurvey or Seroprevalence studies are based on analysis of antibodies collected through blood sample collection.

In the earlier state-wide sero-surveys conducted by the department in October-November 2020, the sero-positivity was at 32 per cent while in March-April 2021 it was 29 per cent.

According to the findings released today of the 24,586 samples tested July-August 2021, 17,090 individuals have developed IgG antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Virus.

Chennai, Tenkasi, Madurai and Theni districts reported sero positivity of above 75 per cent while Karur reported the lowest with 51 per cent. Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nilgiris reported less than 60 per cent of the sero positivity, the report said.

The blood samples were collected from the 24,586 participants while the presence of SARS CoV-2 IgG antibodies was tested using the Chemiluminescence based Immuno Assay (CLIA) method.

The samples were tested at the six laboratories of the Department of Public Health in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli for the detection of IgG antiobodies.

The survey was led by the Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Director, T S Selvavinayagam and his team at the state and district level.