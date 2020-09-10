Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Wrap: 5-day break in online classes from Sept 21; Metro timings extended till 9 pm

On Saturday, the government had directed the schools not to compel students to attend online classes. (Representational image)

In a respite to school students attending online classes in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced there would be a five-day break for them starting September 21 to reduce their stress and help them refresh.

School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said a brief vacation has been planned for the school students to help reduce their stress. “On normal occasions, students are provided quarterly and half-yearly holidays. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools had to switch to online mode of teaching. With Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s consent, online classes and telecast of video lessons on television channels will not be conducted from September 21 to 25,” he said.

All the schools, including private institutions, will be monitored by block-level officers to check whether classes are being conducted during these five days, the Minister added. On Centre’s standard operating procedures (SOP) for partial re-opening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12, Sengottaiyan said the consultation would be done after the COVID-19 situation improves in Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, the government had directed the schools not to compel students to attend online classes.

CRML extends timings till 9 pm, resumes services along Green Line today

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended train timings till 9 pm with effect from Wednesday. Currently, metro trains are operational from 7 am to 8 pm. The trains will be operational from 7 am to 9 pm from September 10.

“Considering several requests from public, passengers and domestic/international travellers, CMRL has decided to extend its Metro rail services from 7 am to 9 pm from tomorrow, i.e. September 10, 2020 (Thursday) with peak hour (morning – 8 am to 10.30 am and evening – 5 pm to 8 pm) headway of 5 minutes and non-peak hour headway of 10 minutes”, CMRL said in a statement.

Passengers at Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro station in Chennai get their temperatures checked ahead of their commute. Express Photo: Srinivas K Passengers at Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro station in Chennai get their temperatures checked ahead of their commute. Express Photo: Srinivas K

CMRL added that train services from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro to St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro to Chennai airport via Koyambedu will be run as an alternate train from September 10.

Metro services in Chennai had resumed on September 7 in a graded manner. While trains along the Blue Line from Chennai Airport to Washermanpet had resumed on September 7, services along the Green Line, from St. Thomas Mount to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro via Koyambedu resumed at 7 am today.

460 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 460 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Wednesday. A total of 22,820 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1312 individuals. 1312 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 51 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with eight camps.

460 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 22,820 people attended the clinics and 1,312 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#chennaicorporation pic.twitter.com/CeCfqeJGxH — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) September 9, 2020

5,584 fresh cases reported

A total of 5,584 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 4,80,524. As many as 78 deaths were reported taking the toll to 8,090. The total number of recoveries surged to 4,23,231 including today’s tally of 6,516. There are 49,203 active cases in the state.

Chennai on Wednesday reported 993 cases. The city’s overall cases have now reached 1,44,595. Of the 78 fatalities, 14 persons died in Chennai.

There has been a decline in number of cases in neighboring districts of Chennai like Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur. Together, they reported 689 cases. However, the cases in western districts continued to surge. They logged 1,285 cases with Coimbatore (445) contributing the maximum.

Amid pandemic, transgenders in Coimbatore open restaurant to positive reviews

‘Covai Trans Kitchen’ is run by a group of 10 transgenders and can seat 32 people at once. ‘Covai Trans Kitchen’ is run by a group of 10 transgenders and can seat 32 people at once.

In probably the first of its kind, a group of transgenders opened a restaurant in the RS Puram area near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The ‘Covai Trans Kitchen’ is run by a group of 10 transgenders and can seat 32 people at once.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Coimbatore District Transgender Association president Sangeetha said many of their community members had lost jobs due to Covid-19 and this pushed them to start something of their own.

Sangeetha says the biggest hurdle was finding a place for the kitchen as many were not willing to rent the space for transgenders. “Our restaurant is the first in the state that is run entirely run by the Transgender community members. People were hesitant to provide us a space for rent, some of them told they are not sure how we are going to run a restaurant all by ourselves as it has not been done before. After a long struggle, with the help of a lawyer, we found a place in RS Puram.”

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd