Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

September 11 to be observed as ‘Mahakavi Day’

State ministers would pay floral tributes to a statue of the firebrand poet here on Sunday.

Subramania Bharati. (illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The death anniversary of nationalist poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati, which falls on September 11, will be observed as Mahakavi Day, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday.

The commemoration of the death anniversary as Mahakavi Day by the government was among the 14 announcements made by Chief Minister M K Stalin in September last year.

Tamil writer, poet, journalist and social reformer Subramania Bharati (December 11, 1882 – September 11, 1921) was born in Ettayapuram, Tirunelveli district. He started writing poems from the age of 11.

After living in Kashi (Varanasi) for some time, he worked as Tamil teacher at the Sethupathy School in Madurai.

“Mahakavi Bharati passed away a hundred years ago. But his poems, which triggered patriotic fervour among people, have left an indelible mark on people’s minds,” an official release here said.

His house in Ettayapuram was nationalised during the reign of former chief minister M Karunanidhi and the DMK government had in 1973 declared the house in Chennai where the poet lived as a memorial.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 06:49:19 am
