Senior Tamil Nadu IPS officials shuffled

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday shuffled about 17 senior IPS officials posting Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police (IGP) on return from Central deputation, as IGP, South Zone, Madurai, in the place of T S Anbu who has been posted as IG / Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North, Greater Chennai police.

Prem Anand Sinha, Madurai Police Commissioner, has been appointed as IGP, North Zone, Chennai, in the place of Santhosh Kumar who has been posted as Tirunelveli Police Commissioner.

T Senthil Kumar has been shifted from the post of Additional Commissioner of Police, North, Greater Chennai, and posted as Madurai Police Commissioner.

A T Durai Kumar has been posted as IG, Enforcement, Chennai, after being shifted from the post of Tirunelveli Police Commissioner. S Mallikha, IGP, Welfare, has been shifted to Police Establishment, Chennai.

G Sampath Kumar, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Welfare, has been promoted and posted as IGP, Welfare, Chennai.

Bala Naga Devi, on return from interstate deputation has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Operations. H H Jayaram has been posted as ADG and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards, Chennai.

The following IGP rank officials have ben promoted as ADGPs: Ayush Mani Tiwari, BSF, New Delhi, Maheshwar Dayal, CRPF, Jharkhand, Sumit Charan IBSF, New Delhi, Abin Dinesh Modak, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai, Sanjay Kumar, Modernisation, Chennai, N K Senthamaraikannan, Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai, and V Vanitha, IGP, Home Guards, Chennai, posted in Railways, Chennai