Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Senior citizens lie down on potholed road in Chennai, protest inaction by municipal corporation

The senior citizens were protesting the poor condition of a service road along the MIT flyover and alleged that despite several reminders, no action was taken by the Tambaram Municipal Corporation.

V Santhanam and the others were protesting the potholed condition of a service road along the MIT flyover on GST Road (Sourced image)
Senior citizens lie down on potholed road in Chennai, protest inaction by municipal corporation
Fed up with the poor quality of roads in their locality and the Tambaram Municipal Corporation’s refusal to address their petitions, four senior citizens in Chennai lay down on the road near Chrompet on Wednesday and staged a protest.

“Despite several reminders, no action was taken by the municipal corporation. They were just buying time. So a couple of elderly activists and I decided to stage a protest by lying down on the road. We held placards and raised slogans asking authorities to take action,” Dr V Santhanam (84), a social activist who runs the People’s Awareness Association, told indianexpress.com.

Santhanam said following their protest, authorities from the highways department did some patchwork overnight but the potholes still remain.

Santhanam and the others were protesting the potholed condition of a service road along the MIT flyover on GST Road. “There are several residents on that stretch. The road is supposed to be maintained by the highways department but for years they have not laid the road. In the meantime, Tambaram Corporation dug up the road for an underground drainage line but did not re-lay the road which further damaged it,” Santhanam said, adding that several accidents occur on the stretch and he himself had suffered a fall there.

Santhanam, a resident of Chrompet for over five decades, said several storm-water drains around Chrompet and Pallavaram were not in working condition and water bodies were polluted due to the dumping of sewage.

More from Chennai

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 15:22 IST
