Send Bill for replacing NEET to President, Tamil Nadu CM urges Governor

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged Governor R N Ravi to send the Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 – which aims to change the state’s eligibility criteria for admission into undergraduate medical courses – for President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent immediately.

The bill, passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly in September, allows for admissions into undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy on the basis of Class 12 marks, instead of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The legislation, which aims to restore the admission criteria that the state had before the introduction of NEET, also provides for 7.5% horizontal reservation for the students of government schools.

It was to be sent for the assent from President Kovind.

A statement from the state government said the CM Stalin visited Raj Bhavan on Saturday and urged the Governor to immediately send the Bill for Presidential assent considering the impact on medical admissions in the state.

The legislation was introduced in the backdrop of a series of suicides by medical aspirants who could not clear NEET.

The bill was an outcome of recommendations from a government appointed committee led by Justice A K Rajan – a retired judge of the Madras High Court — to look into the impact of NEET in the state. The key question to be analysed was whether the NEET is an equitable method for selection of students.

The state’s main contention is that NEET, a common entrance exam, puts at a disadvantage students from rural areas and those from lower economic groups and backward classes.