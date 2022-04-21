Caught taking a selfie on the tracks in Chennai division? Pay up Rs 2,000, says Southern Railway

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has decided to impose a Rs 2,000 fine on people caught taking selfies on railway tracks or near locomotives. People caught travelling on footboards will also be punished with three months’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs 500.

The move follows an accident near Chengalpattu earlier this month where three youngsters standing on a railway track were run over by an express train while they were attempting to make an Instagram reel.

A statement issued by Southern Railway pointed out that this financial year, 1,411 trespassing cases and 767 footboard travelling cases were filed. More than 200 people died or were severely injured after falling from suburban trains. A minimum of 5-10 people are penalised every day for trespass and taking selfies at locations in and around suburban stations, the statement said.

The Chennai division has decided to make frequent announcements through public address systems in trains and at stations to educate passengers not to travel on footboards. Special awareness campaigns are being planned and warning and display boards will also be placed in station areas.

The Railway Police Force (RPF) deployed in crowded local trains will identify footboard travellers, boarding or de-boarding moving trains, taking selfies and blocking the entry and exit of other passengers. Those found violating the norms will be prosecuted, the statement said.