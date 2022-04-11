Selfie point in Chennai defaced, civic body warns of strict action against miscreants

The selfie point at Marina Beach with the ‘Namma Chennai’ typography was defaced by unknown miscreants on Sunday following which officials from the municipal corporation said that they would be taking strict action against those responsible.

The point was inaugurated in January 2021 and was built during the erstwhile AIADMK government at a cost of Rs 24 lakh under the Smart City Mission.

On Twitter, Bijoy Gosh, a photojournalist, had raised the issue with the Greater Chennai Corporation. He shared a picture of some of the youths sitting on top of the selfie point on Marina promenade. “Just like other tourist locations, citizens have even scribbled their names over it,” he wrote.

In response, the city corporation said it is taking efforts to clean the place and added that a police complaint has been initiated on this issue.

#NammaChennai typography is being cleaned. A police complaint has also been filed.

Thanks for bringing this to us.

Public participation is core to Chennai’s development. pic.twitter.com/2CEMgCw5TI — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) April 10, 2022

An official with the civic body said the corporation had been taking strict action against those defacing public walls and other buildings and they will soon make necessary arrangements to avert these kinds of incidents in the future.

The selfie point, which became an instant hit among the city residents, has been installed on the arterial Kamarajar Salai opposite the Queen Mary’s College. Former Minister D Jayakumar had taken a selfie there soon after the structure was unveiled by the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.