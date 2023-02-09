scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Revenue officers seize gold worth over Rs 10 crore smuggled from Sri Lanka; three held

During the interception, the persons in the fishing boat threw the contraband parcel into the sea. The parcel was later retrieved by the officials from the seabed with the help of Coast Guard Divers.

gold seizure Tamil NaduThe Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Indian Coast Guard intercepted a fishing boat and seized the foreign origin gold weighing 17.74 kg. (Twitter/ @IndiaCoastGuard)
Listen to this article
Revenue officers seize gold worth over Rs 10 crore smuggled from Sri Lanka; three held
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Revenue intelligence officers have recovered a gold consignment of 17.74 kg worth Rs 10.1 crore from the seabed near Mandapam coast after it was thrown by smugglers into the sea. Three persons were apprehended for smuggling the consignment from Sri Lanka by sea, officials said.

In a statement on Thursday, the officials noted that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Indian Coast Guard intercepted a fishing boat and seized the foreign origin gold. The officials recovered the gold under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

“The gold was hidden in a parcel containing 14 packages of foreign origin gold in various forms — varying sizes of bars, chains and sticks, and tied in a towel. Three persons involved in the said smuggling have been apprehended and being interrogated,” an official statement read.

During the interception, the persons in the fishing boat threw the contraband parcel into the sea. The parcel was later retrieved by the officials from the seabed with the help of Coast Guard Divers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...

The officials said they acted based on a tip-off that a gang based in Mandapam area in Ramanathapuram was planning to smuggle huge quantities of gold from Sri Lanka through a fishing boat. The intelligence unit had also revealed that three persons on the fishing boat planned to collect the gold in the high seas and land at Mandapam coast. Subsequently, the DRI, alongside the Indian Coast guard, planned an operation to capture the smugglers and seize the consignment.

“A team of Indian Coast Guard officers and officials from DRI mounted surveillance from the Coast Guard Ship Charlie 432 and the fishing boat was identified in the early hours of February 8. On spotting the fishing boat, rigid inflatable boats from the coast guard ship were deployed and the fishing boat was intercepted after a chase near the Mandapam coast,” the officials said.

More from Chennai

“With this seizure, DRI, Chennai Zonal Unit, has so far seized 209 kg of foreign-origin gold in this financial year 2022-23. The all India gold seizure by DRI is 950 kg (approx) in this financial year,” the statement added.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 22:16 IST
Next Story

Karnataka HC takes Flipkart off hook for tax demand until February 23

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close