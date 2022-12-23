Security beefed up in Chennai ahead of Christmas, 8,000 cops to look after law and order during celebrations

The Greater Chennai police Friday said it has beefed up security ahead of Christmas celebrations in the city. The police have deployed Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) and CCTV cameras around popular shrines and areas where large gatherings are expected.

As per a statement, a total of 8,000 police personnel will be stationed in the city for security from the night of December 24 to December 25. These police officials will be deployed on a rotational basis round the clock at all the 350 churches in the city.

The police noted that at popular churches such as the Santhome church in Mylapore, Annai Velankanni church in Besant Nagar, St Anthony Church in Parrys, Fort St George, Anna Salai and others in Saidapet and Little Mount, security has been tightened and officials have been instructed to regulate the traffic.

Through the Public Address System, the police would be regularly spreading safety messages and also instructing the public on how to enter the shrines without causing any congestion.

The statement added that measures have been taken to maintain law and order. Patrol vehicles have been pressed on duty to prevent people from indulging in any anti-social activities. It was noted that the police personnel in plain clothes will also be on duty to prevent crimes like theft, eve-teasing and others.

At important junctions in the city, the police will be carrying out vehicle checks. To prevent the public from entering the seashore in Marina, Besant Nagar and Santhome, the police will be patrolling in all-terrain vehicles. Further, the police added that through ANPR and CCTV cameras fixed at important junctions, the police will monitor the vehicles and if anyone is found violating the rules, stringent action would be initiated.