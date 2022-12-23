scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Security beefed up in Chennai ahead of Christmas, 8,000 cops to look after law and order during celebrations

Through the Public Address System, the police would be regularly spreading safety messages and also instructing the public on how to enter the shrines without causing any congestion.

Annai Velankanni church, ChennaiThe Annai Velankanni church in Besant Nagar, Chennai (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Greater Chennai police Friday said it has beefed up security ahead of Christmas celebrations in the city. The police have deployed Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) and CCTV cameras around popular shrines and areas where large gatherings are expected.

As per a statement, a total of 8,000 police personnel will be stationed in the city for security from the night of December 24 to December 25. These police officials will be deployed on a rotational basis round the clock at all the 350 churches in the city.

The police noted that at popular churches such as the Santhome church in Mylapore, Annai Velankanni church in Besant Nagar, St Anthony Church in Parrys, Fort St George, Anna Salai and others in Saidapet and Little Mount, security has been tightened and officials have been instructed to regulate the traffic.

Through the Public Address System, the police would be regularly spreading safety messages and also instructing the public on how to enter the shrines without causing any congestion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

The statement added that measures have been taken to maintain law and order. Patrol vehicles have been pressed on duty to prevent people from indulging in any anti-social activities. It was noted that the police personnel in plain clothes will also be on duty to prevent crimes like theft, eve-teasing and others.

More from Chennai

At important junctions in the city, the police will be carrying out vehicle checks. To prevent the public from entering the seashore in Marina, Besant Nagar and Santhome, the police will be patrolling in all-terrain vehicles. Further, the police added that through ANPR and CCTV cameras fixed at important junctions, the police will monitor the vehicles and if anyone is found violating the rules, stringent action would be initiated.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 05:45:13 pm
Next Story

Randeep Hooda mistaken for Charles Sobhraj, actor asks, ‘Is that a back handed compliment?’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close