Second airport in Chennai would give a fillip to aviation, real estate sectors: CREDAI

August 3, 2022 9:45:05 am
Realtors body The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India Chennai chapter on Tuesday said a second airport for the State capital would boost the aviation and real estate sectors.
Chennai is all set to get its second airport at Parandur near here at an estimated outlay of Rs 20,000 crore which would be able to handle 10 crore passengers annually, Chief Minister M K Stalin had said earlier in the day.
The airport would have two runways, terminal buildings, taxiways, cargo terminal, he said in an official release.
In a statement, CREDAI Chennai while welcoming the decision to set up the airport at Parandur said the second airport for Chennai would give a big push to the aviation sector.
Subscriber Only Stories
“It is paramount that connectivity to the airport is well planned and executed in the models of international cities. This should give a fillip to the setting up of ancillary and support industries in the corridor,” CREDAI said.
The new airport location would be placed on the global logistic map and would get a boost with more real estate developments, whether it is residential, commercial, retail or hospitality sectors, CREDAI said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
As Supertech demolition date nears, RWAs come up with evacuation guidelines for residents
Share Market News Updates: Sensex rises nearly 100 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,350-mark
OnePlus 10T launch event Live Updates: Livestream timing, what to expect
Chennai News Live: Centre should reduce its fuel taxes to support common man, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan
CAT 2022: Registration process begins today; check eligibility, exam date and other details
Russia accuses US of direct Ukraine war role in missile attacks
Beyoncé criticised for being ‘ableist’ in new album; set to change song lyrics
Is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tappu aka Raj Anadkat quitting show? Actor refuses to give a straight answer
Noah Baumbach’s White Noise to open New York Film Festival
AP SSC Supplementary 10th result LIVE Updates: Over 2 lakh candidates failed in one or more subjects
CWG Day 6 schedule: India vs Barbados in cricket, India vs Canada in hockey and squash men’s singles bronze medal match
After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel August 3 launch event in China