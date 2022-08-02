Second airport in Chennai: Where is Parandur, how to get there?

Updated: August 2, 2022 4:22:53 pm
The proposed second airport for Chennai was announced on Monday. Parandur near Sriperumbudur was chosen as the site to construct the greenfield facility.
Here is everything you need to know about the new airport:
The proposed site is approximately 68.5 km from the heart of the city – MGR Chennai Central Railway station. The new airport site may take 2 hours and 20 minutes by road.
Distance between major Chennai locations and Parandur:
Chennai Egmore railway station to Parandur – 67 km
Guidy Metro station to Parandur – 72 km
Adayar to Parandur – 76 km
Velachery to Parandur – 71 km
Anna Nagar to Parandur – 63 km
Nungambakkam to Parandur – 66 km
There are two ways to reach the village: either hire a cab or take connecting government buses from the city.
According to the 2011 Census, Parandur village is located in Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu. The total geographical area of the village is 1,328.11 hectares. Parandur has a population of 2,556.
The literacy rate of Parandur is 58.88%.
