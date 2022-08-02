scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Second airport in Chennai: Where is Parandur, how to get there?

The proposed site is approximately 68.5 km from the heart of the city – MGR Chennai Central Railway station. The new airport site may take 2 hours and 20 minutes by road.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 2, 2022 4:22:53 pm
Chennai airport, chennai second airportRepresentational image

The proposed second airport for Chennai was announced on Monday. Parandur near Sriperumbudur was chosen as the site to construct the greenfield facility.

Here is everything you need to know about the new airport:
The proposed site is approximately 68.5 km from the heart of the city – MGR Chennai Central Railway station. The new airport site may take 2 hours and 20 minutes by road.

Distance between major Chennai locations and Parandur:
Chennai Egmore railway station to Parandur – 67 km
Guidy Metro station to Parandur  – 72 km
Adayar to Parandur – 76 km
Velachery to Parandur – 71 km
Anna Nagar to Parandur – 63 km
Nungambakkam to Parandur – 66 km

There are two ways to reach the village: either hire a cab or take connecting government buses from the city.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Read also |Chennai’s second airport to come up at Parandur

According to the 2011 Census, Parandur village is located in Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu. The total geographical area of the village is 1,328.11 hectares. Parandur has a population of 2,556.

More from Chennai

The literacy rate of Parandur is 58.88%.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 03:35:30 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

4

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
India vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
CWG Day 5 LIVE

India vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final

Karnataka bulldozer model & shrinking Parliament space for Opposition
From the Urdu Press

Karnataka bulldozer model & shrinking Parliament space for Opposition

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

SC seeks Centre, CVC's reply on pleas challenging extension of ED chief's tenure

SC seeks Centre, CVC's reply on pleas challenging extension of ED chief's tenure

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run
Jabalpur hospital fire

Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

The hero without a halo, Chennai’s Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string

The hero without a halo, Chennai’s Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement