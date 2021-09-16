Searches underway at properties linked to former Tamil Nadu minister, AIADMK says political vendetta

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police launched searches at 28 premises allegedly linked to former Tamil Nadu minister KC Veeramani. The search operation, which began around 7 am, is underway at Tiruppathur, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Vellore, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, among others. In Chennai, the raids are ongoing at four places.

The DVAC sleuths have registered a case against Veeramani under the Prevention of Corruption Act. In the FIR, the DVAC stated that Veeramani, while serving as the Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, “intentionally enriched himself illicitly” and “was in possession of pecuniary resources and properties” in the name of his mother.

Also Read | Corruption allegations: 51 premises linked to TN former minister S P Velumani searched

The DVAC said the AIADMK leader has acquired assets worth Rs 28.7 crore in excess, which works out to be “654 per cent out of his total income”. It is to be noted that anti-corruption watchdog and NGO Arappor Iyakkam had lodged a complaint with DVAC against the former minister in August.

AIADMK cadres have been raising slogans against the police, DMK at the premises. Former fisheries minister D Jayakumar accused DMK of acting with a political vendetta. He said the DMK government is trying to threaten AIADMK and it will never happen.

“DMK is not able to fulfill their poll promises, they are carrying out these acts to divert the public. The local rural body election is set to take place, under these circumstances, to stop AIADMk cadres from carrying out the election work, the raids are taking place,” he said.

In July, former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabaskar’s 26 premises were raided by DVAC. Sale deed documents and unaccounted cash worth Rs 25.5 lakh were seized. In August, more than 60 places linked to former municipal administration minister SP Velumani were raided by the officials. Cash worth Rs 13 lakh, documents related to land registration, fixed deposits to the tune of Rs two crore and other incriminating documents were seized.