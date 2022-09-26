SDPI workers held for 2 attacks in Coimbatore, security beefed up, say police

Two alleged Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers were arrested for two separate incidents of vandalism and arson at Kuniyamuthur in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district on September 23, the Coimbatore police said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters, Coimbatore Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan identified the accused as S Jesuraj (34) of Arivoli Nagar near Madukkarai and A Iliyas (34) of Thiruvalluvar Nagar. While Jesuraj was arrested for setting fire to a car belonging to Hindu Munnani functionary Raghu at Kuniyamuthur in the afternoon on September 23, Iliyas was arrested for hurling a kerosene-filled bottle at the house of BJP functionary Bharat at Kuniyamuthur on September 23 night, police said.

Coimbatore has been witnessing a series of incidents, targeting properties of BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders, in the wake of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

“Three special teams were formed to trace the accused in connection with the incident. By analysing surveillance cameras and by gathering other leads, we managed to zero down on these two accused. After the police enquiry, they will be sent to judicial custody,” Balakrishnan said.

Both accused were booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code under charges of promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion and mischief by explosive substance with an intent to cause damage and also under the Explosive Substances Act.

Balakrishnan said that six cases similar to the above incidents and one involving the attack on a government bus are also being investigated.

“We will soon arrest the rest of the accused involved in these incidents. Further, to prevent any untoward incident, Tamil Nadu Special Police, Commando Force, Special Task Force and Rapid Action Force personnel are deployed around the city. We have initiated talks with stakeholders of various organisations and religious leaders. They have promised to cooperate with us, there is no panic here,” Balakrishnan said, adding that the police would put an end to such issues.

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai said on Sunday that the party is planning to stage a protest on Monday, condemning the attacks on its party members. The intelligence wing, which keeps a tab on BJP leaders, should also focus on elements that are attempting to destroy the peace in the state, he added.

“Law and order is deteriorating and Coimbatore police are responsible for that. We are going to stage a huge protest tomorrow (Monday). Let them put 144 orders or whatever, we will face that. Police should maintain a neutral stand, they cannot keep threatening the BJP workers and we will not remain silent about it,” Annamalai added.