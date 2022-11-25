Scuffle at TNCC headquarters: Hours after state unit suspends MLA, AICC stays decision

Hours after the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) suspended its Nanguneri MLA Ruby R Manoharan over a scuffle that broke out at party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai last week, AICC leader Dinesh Gundu Rao issued a statement Thursday staying the decision.

Rao, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader in charge of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa, said the suspension procedure was carried out in an improper manner and in contravention of the principle of natural justice.

“I hereby stay the suspension order made against Ruby R Manoharan MLA and also stay the entire disciplinary proceedings in the above matter being conducted by the Disciplinary Action Committee of Tamil Nadu PCC,” Rao said Thursday.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter on Thursday to share Rao’s statement and said he was glad that the AICC quickly resolved the “injustice done to Manoharan”.

Last week, members of two factions of the TNCC broke into a fight and exchanged blows with each other at the party headquarters over the appointment of functionaries to certain posts. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control and several party workers sustained injuries.

Also Read | Rumblings surface in Tamil Nadu Congress, state chief dismisses it as internal affair

Following this, TNCC disciplinary action committee chairperson K R Ramasamy announced that Manoharan had been temporarily suspended from the party. In a statement, he said the committee sent him a letter on November 17 seeking his explanation on the incident. Manoharan, in his reply, explained his side and sought more time.

“The committee has decided that the remarks you mentioned in your letter were not acceptable. In the next meeting, you are asked to appear in person with relevant documents to explain your stand. Till then, the committee announces that you have been temporarily suspended from the party,” the statement read.

The fallout between the K S Alagiri-led TNCC and the AICC has led to much debate in Tamil Nadu, with cadres taking sides over the incident.