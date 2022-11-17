After scuffle at headquarters, Tamil Nadu Congress district leaders seek action against MLA Manoharan

As many as 62 district leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee have signed a petition urging the disciplinary committee to initiate action against Nanguneri MLA Ruby R Manoharan, whose supporters allegedly created a ruckus at the party headquarters in Chennai earlier this week.

Manoharan has been asked by the party’s disciplinary committee to appear on November 24 at the party headquarters to provide an explanation for his actions.

The protest took place at Sathyamurthy Bhavan Tuesday when TNCC President K S Alagiri was present to talk about the appointments of functionaries at the block level in the state’s Tirunelveli district. The heated exchange between two factions of the party led to a mild scuffle and a few were left with injuries.

According to the resolution, Tamil Nadu Congress unit leader Alagiri called a meeting of the senior representatives to devise a strategy and strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It said during the meeting Manoharan demanded the party high command to remove Tirunelveli (East) District Congress Committee president K B K Jayakumar immediately from the post.

Manoharan also raised objections to three appointments made at the block level in his Nanguneri constituency after the intra-party elections. He had informed Congress leaders that members to all three posts should be appointed based on his suggestion.

The resolution further noted despite Alagiri’s explanation that he had no role in the appointments and it was made as per the procedure by the State Election Commission, the supporters of Manoharan, who were reportedly brought in as many as six buses, created unruly scenes at the headquarters.

The resolution signed by district party presidents said Manoharan should have talked with senior leaders to sort out the differences instead of resorting to violence bringing disrepute to the party. The leaders urged the high command to take disciplinary action against Manoharan.