Scuffle at Congress headquarters in Chennai, party workers injured

Two factions of the Congress broke into a brawl and exchanged blows with each other at the party headquarters in Chennai Tuesday night. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control as several party workers sustained injuries.

According to party sources, the scuffle at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan took place over the appointments of party functionaries at the block level in the Tirunelveli district. Several Tamil nparty workers reached the headquarters to press the leadership to change Tirunelveli (East) district president K B K Jayakumar.

The meeting, called to devise strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, was attended by Tamil Nadu Congress president K S Alagiri. The cadres attempted to block Alagiri’s car when he came out of the meeting.

The Congress was yet to issue an official statement on the matter Congress party on the incident yet even though videos of the incident were shared widely on social media.

A senior Congress leader, who was part of the meeting, told indianexpress.com that people were brought in buses to disrupt the meeting. Some who raised slogans and blocked Alagiri’s car were not even members of the party, he claimed.

He added that despite assurance from party leaders that they would consider their demands, the disrupters did not leave the place and they had to seek police help.