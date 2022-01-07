Screening tightened in TN-Kerala border district amid fresh Covid surge

Coimbatore District Collector G S Sameeran on Friday inspected the Walayar check post located on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border and said that only those who are fully vaccinated and have the necessary documents will be allowed to enter the district from other states.

Coimbatore is among the districts which have been reporting a spike in cases amid the latest surge of Covid infections in the state. During the second wave of the pandemic, the district had recorded more cases than Chennai for several weeks. With the Omicron threat, the district has now tightened its borders and ramped up screening.

Addressing reporters, Sameeran said it is imperative to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines as the cases have continued to soar over the past few days. He urged people to wear masks, observe physical distancing and follow other safety measures as instructed by the government.

The district recorded 309 fresh cases on Thursday, while 259 cases were reported on Wednesday and 120 on Tuesday. The positivity rate was 2.7 per cent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation said it has resumed door-to-door fever screening and increased RT-PCR testing as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said 500 fever survey workers (FSW) will be on duty in the city. They have also resumed operations of the control room at RS Puram and citizens can dial 0422-4585800 for Covid queries. Officials in the control room would also contact those in home isolation and provide necessary assistance.

Sunkara said a team of 15 doctors, 75 nurses and 61 lab technicians will be deployed to prevent the spread of the virus. He added that they have ramped up screening to 6,000 tests per day and deployed an additional 25 health inspectors.

Addressing reporters after conducting an orientation for FSWs on Thursday, he said the civic body was prepared to handle a sudden spike in cases. “The FSWs will visit each house, check for symptoms and assist those infected with the virus to triage centres, Covid care centres or designated Covid hospitals. They have been provided with pulse oximeters and thermal scanners. The Coimbatore Corporation, along with the district administration, has also set up a 650-bed facility with oxygen support at the Codisia Trade Fair Complex. A 50-bedded Covid care centre is already functioning as at a hall in Srinivasapuram,” he told reporters.