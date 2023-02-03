Clad in school uniforms, DMK MLAs arrive in Puducherry Assembly on cycles to protest govt apathy towards students

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs in Puducherry reached the Assembly on Friday wearing school uniforms to protest against the government’s delay in distributing free uniforms to school students. The third session of the 15th Puducherry Legislative Assembly commenced around 9.30 am.

Under Leader of Opposition R Siva, six DMK MLAs clad in government school uniform – complete with ID cards around their necks and bags over their shoulders – arrived at the Assembly on cycles. Speaking to indianexpress.com later, Siva claimed that the government has not provided items like cycles, uniforms or laptops to school students for the past two years.

The DMK MLAs in #Puducherry reached the assembly today wearing school uniforms to condemn the government’s delay in distributing free uniforms, laptops, cycles, notebooks to government school students. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/kKL4IrDdrB — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) February 3, 2023

“The school education department is in shambles. There are around 800 schools and more than 35 per cent of them do not have proper teachers. The government has not provided free notebooks, laptops, cycles or uniforms to students. Even merit scholarships were not provided to students. There is no proper infrastructure here, students don’t even get proper food daily,” Siva said.

He further alleged that there is too much intervention by Puducherry Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government. “The government is not functioning in its own capability and is paying heed to some orders and getting worse day by day,” he noted. “Political parties have been demanding statehood for Puducherry for a long time but nothing has been done on behalf of the government.”

In the Assembly, the DMK MLAs raised these issues and urged the N Rangasamy-led All-India NR Congress government to pass a resolution demanding statehood for Puducherry and to come up with a fresh policy to revive industries shut in the region. The DMK MLAs then staged a walkout and Congress MLAs too followed suit. The session was later adjourned around 9.54 am.