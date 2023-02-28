3 school students killed as speeding SUV crashes into service road in Tamil Nadu

Three school students were killed after they were mowed down by a speeding car near Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district Tuesday, police said. Soon after the accident, members of the public staged a dharna at Valayampattu claiming the area witnessed frequent accidents and urged the authorities to take necessary steps.

According to the Vaniyambadi police, the SUV bearing a Karnataka registration number was travelling from Vellore to Bengaluru on the highway with about five people on Tuesday. Around 9.15 am, the driver lost control, crashed into a barricade and reached the service road near Valayampattu. The students, identified as Suriya, 12, Rafiq, 13, and Vijay, 13, were cycling to school on the service road when the car hit them.

The impact of the accident was such that the students were thrown from their cycles and died on the spot, police said, adding that their books, water bottles and bags lay scattered across the road.

Villagers rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The students’ bodies were taken to the government hospital for post-mortem, officers added. The police are currently questioning the car’s occupants.