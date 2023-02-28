scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

3 school students killed as speeding SUV crashes into service road in Tamil Nadu

The impact of the accident was such that the students were thrown from their cycles and died on the spot, police said

Villagers rushed to the spot and alerted the police. (Representational)

Three school students were killed after they were mowed down by a speeding car near Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district Tuesday, police said. Soon after the accident, members of the public staged a dharna at Valayampattu claiming the area witnessed frequent accidents and urged the authorities to take necessary steps.

According to the Vaniyambadi police, the SUV bearing a Karnataka registration number was travelling from Vellore to Bengaluru on the highway with about five people on Tuesday. Around 9.15 am, the driver lost control, crashed into a barricade and reached the service road near Valayampattu. The students, identified as Suriya, 12, Rafiq, 13, and Vijay, 13, were cycling to school on the service road when the car hit them.

The impact of the accident was such that the students were thrown from their cycles and died on the spot, police said, adding that their books, water bottles and bags lay scattered across the road.

Also Read
Know Your City: The making of Vandalur Zoo, running over 160 years and more
Chennai This Week: Musical concerts with a bit of storytelling lined up f...
erode east bypolls, mk stalin
Erode (East) bypoll: ‘Are you man enough,’ Edappadi asks Stalin; ‘We saw ...
Video shows locals thrashing migrant labourers on Tamil Nadu train, polic...

Villagers rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The students’ bodies were taken to the government hospital for post-mortem, officers added. The police are currently questioning the car’s occupants.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 12:50 IST
Next Story

NASA names solar physicist as agency’s science chief

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close