Private schools shouldn’t force students to attend in-person classes: Tamil Nadu Education Minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Thursday said that private schools should not force students to attend in-person classes.

Speaking to reporters following an interaction organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry with representatives of private schools, Poyyamozhi said that if students are interested, they can come, while adding that they should not be forced as parents continue to remain worried about the safety owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister also said that the government had not yet decided on reopening of schools for students in Classes I-VIII. “Private schools have been requesting the government to allow physical classes for students in lower grades, but there is Covid scare among parents,” he added.

The department would consider all factors, including the Covid-19 situation in the state, before taking an informed decision on reopening of schools for students in lower classes.

The Minister also urged all private schools to follow the standard operating procedure and asked them to inform the Department of School Education if even a single case of Covid-19 was detected.