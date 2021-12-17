School restroom wall collapse in TN: Three students die

Three students were killed and four injured when a restroom wall collapsed in a private school near Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu on Friday. All victims were students of the Schaffter Higher Secondary school.

A statement issued by the office of district collector V Vishnu said the incident took place around 11 am during the interval time when students rushed to the restroom. It was the portion of the front wall that collapsed on students who were inside the restroom.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the wall did not have a foundation base and the structure was probably weakened in the recent rains.

The deceased students have been identified as Sudheesh of Class 6, Viswaranjan of Class 8 and Anbalagan of Class 9.

Bodies were retrieved and sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The condition of four students who were injured was stable on Friday evening.

Tirunelveli city police commissioner N K Senthamarai Kannan said an inquiry has been ordered and the action will be taken against the concerned based on the inquiry report.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who condoled the deaths, has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of victims and Rs 3 lakh each for the four injured students.