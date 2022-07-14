Scamster posing as Chennai mayor attempts to dupe corporation officials

Chennai mayor R Priya has filed a police complaint seeking action against an imposter who allegedly attempted to dupe Greater Chennai Corporation officials by impersonating her on WhatsApp.

According to police, the imposter had Priya’s image as his or her display picture and sent messages on WhatsApp to a few zonal officers of the civic body. The officials were messaged that the mayor was in a meeting and unable to call them. The imposter asked the officials whether they were familiar with online gift cards and directed them to log on to a website, the police added.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the civic body said the police were searching for the imposter. “The zonal officers informed Madam (mayor) about this on Wednesday and later she filed a complaint. All the officials were instructed to beware of such scams,” he said.