Thursday, July 14, 2022

Scamster posing as Chennai mayor attempts to dupe corporation officials

The imposter had Chennai mayor R Priya’s image as his or her display picture and sent messages on WhatsApp to a few zonal officers of the civic body.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
July 14, 2022 6:10:44 pm
r priya, indian expressAccording to police, the imposter had Priya’s image as his or her display picture and sent messages on WhatsApp to a few zonal officers of the civic body. (Photo source: Twitter/PriyarajanDMK)

Chennai mayor R Priya has filed a police complaint seeking action against an imposter who allegedly attempted to dupe Greater Chennai Corporation officials by impersonating her on WhatsApp.

According to police, the imposter had Priya’s image as his or her display picture and sent messages on WhatsApp to a few zonal officers of the civic body. The officials were messaged that the mayor was in a meeting and unable to call them. The imposter asked the officials whether they were familiar with online gift cards and directed them to log on to a website, the police added.

More from Chennai

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the civic body said the police were searching for the imposter. “The zonal officers informed Madam (mayor) about this on Wednesday and later she filed a complaint. All the officials were instructed to beware of such scams,” he said.

