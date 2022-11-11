SC suspends contempt-of-court sentence of Tamil Nadu activist Savukku Shankar

The Supreme Court on Friday suspended the six-month jail sentence handed by the Madras High Court to political commentator and activist Savukku Shankar for contempt of court.

According to the Live Law website, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J K Maheshwari issued a notice to the high court on Shankar’s special leave petition and directed Shankar not to make any videos or comments about court proceedings.

Read in Explained | Why HC sentenced popular YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar to six months in jail

The Madurai bench of the high court sentenced Shankar on September 15 after taking suo motu cognisance of allegations he made on a popular YouTube channel, Red Pix, on July 22. In the video, Shankar alleged that the “entire higher judiciary is plagued by corruption”.

On July 19 Shankar, also a popular YouTuber, faced contempt proceedings initiated suo motu by the bench of Justice G R Swaminathan over a tweet about him.

In its September 15 order, the high court observed that Shankar could not tar the entire institution with a single brush. The bench led by Justice Swaminathan said Shankar had admitted making all the statements in question, which it said denigrated and derided the judiciary.

“The conduct of the contemnor deserves to be noted. Nowhere he expressed his regret or remorse. He did not offer any apology at all. On the other hand, he asserted that he was justified in making the charged statements. A reading of the charged statements would lead anyone to the conclusion that they are likely to lower the prestige and dignity of courts and judges. We, therefore, hold the contemnor is guilty of criminal contempt,” the court said, according to Live Law.