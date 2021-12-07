Sasikala visits actor Rajinikanth at his Chennai residence

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is eyeing a political comeback, called on actor Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai’s Poes Garden on Monday evening.

According to a release by Sasikala’s office, she enquired about the actor’s health and congratulated him for receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha was also present during the meeting, the release added.

The seventy-year-old actor had been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in the city on October 28 following an episode of giddiness. He later underwent a carotid artery revascularisation and was discharged from the hospital on October 31.

On December 29 last year, a few weeks after announcing that he would launch a political party and fight the Assembly elections, Rajinikanth had backtracked and said that he would not be entering politics owing to his ill health and the pandemic situation. In the following months, the actor disbanded his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) and announced that he had no intention of entering politics in future.

His latest film Annaatthe was released on Diwali this year.