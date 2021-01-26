Sasikala to be released from Bengaluru jail tomorrow, kin, docs to take call on discharge from hospital

Convicted in the disproportionate assets case in 2017, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala will be released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27, Wednesday.

According to N Raja Senthoor Pandian, Sasikala’s counsel, the expelled AIADMK leader will be released between 10 and 11 am.

“Legal formalities have been completed. I have asked them [prison authorities] to produce the sentence completion certificate. They have processed it and tomorrow (Wednesday) they will produce it to the doctor confirming that she has been released from prison. The local police station will be informed as well. Once all the formalities are taken care of, the prison authorities will remove the protection they have provided to her. Karnataka Police will then decide whether or not to extend her protection,” Sasikala’s counsel said.

He added that after meeting all formalities, Sasikala’s family members and the doctors attending on her will take a call on whether she will also be discharged from the Bengaluru hospital where she is currently under treatment for Covid-19.

As per the latest health bulletin released by the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute, she is conscious, alert and well oriented. The report added that Sasikala is stable and comfortable and also taking oral food normally.

On Monday, Sasikala’s nephew and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran took to Twitter, confirming that the expelled AIADMK leader will be released on January 27. He said while her Covid-19 infection has reduced considerably, her discharge date from the Bengaluru hospital will be decided only after proper consultation with the doctors.

நம் அனைவருடைய எதிர்பார்ப்பின்படி தியாகத்தலைவி சின்னம்மா அவர்கள் நாளை மறுநாள் 27.01.2021 அன்று விடுதலையாகிறார். — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) January 25, 2021

House-hunt for Sasikala

Once Sasikala returns to Chennai, she won’t able to step into ‘Veda Nilayam’, the residence of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, as the state government has taken possession of the property and will convert into a memorial, which will be open to the public on January 28.

Sources said Sasikala’s family is considering five locations for her to stay once she returns to Chennai and the house adjacent to her niece Krishnapriya is on top priority. Krishnapriya is the daughter of J Ilavarasi (Sasikala’s sister-in-law), who is also serving a jail term in the disproportionate assets case. Sasikala stayed at Krishnapriya’s residence during her five-day parole in 2017.