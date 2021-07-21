Sasikala visits AIADMK veteran in hospital, sparks political buzz

Ousted AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala’s visit to a city hospital on Tuesday to meet veteran AIADMK leader and party’s presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan created a flutter in Tamil Nadu’s political circles.

Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and a few other AIADMK leaders who were there at the time left the hospital complex after hearing of Sasikala’s visit, it is learnt.

Sasikala, who visited Madhusudhanan at the ICU and inquired about his health condition, said she wanted to meet the leader who was with AIADMK since 1952, when he formed the MGR Mandram in North Chennai at the age of 16. In a recent interview, Sasikala had recalled how Madhusudhanan and a few others saved late J Jayalalithaa from an attack of armed men at her residence in Poes Garden immediately after the death of party’s founder M G Ramachandran’s (MGR).

“Madhusudhanan was very fond of Thalaivar (MGR) and was an MLA and also a minister in our Cabinet. (He was) like an elder brother in AIADMK family…I have come here after hearing about his ill health,” Sasikala said.

To the surprise of many, she came in a vehicle sporting an AIADMK flag — the previous AIADMK government had made sure that she was not using the party’s flag when she travelled from Bengaluru to Chennai after her release from prison.

Interestingly, when O Panneerselvam led a revolt against Sasikala in the party after Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, Madhusudhanan was part of the then rebel faction led by Panneerselvam. He was also the candidate against Sasikala’s nephew T T V Dhinakaran in the R K Nagar bypoll.

After her release from prison early this year, the Sasikala camp seems to have resolved their serious conflicts with the Panneerselvam faction. Even as Panneerselvam continues to be in AIADMK, multiple sources had earlier confirmed of talks being held between people close to Sasikala and Panneerselvam, even as she continues to consider Palaniswami as a betrayer.