Friday, February 25, 2022
Sasikala asks AIADMK to stick together, ponder upon urban body polls' results

On Thursday, the state government, led by secretary of Tamil Development and Information Department Mahesan Kasirajan and Director of DIPR V P Jeyaseelan, paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 74th birth anniversary.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: February 25, 2022 12:36:43 pm
VK Sasikala made the statements on the sidelines of an event in Chennai. (File Photo)

Former interim general secretary of AIADMK V K Sasikala on Thursday urged everyone to ponder upon the party’s recent performance in the urban body polls which the DMK swept.

Speaking on the sidelines of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s 74th birth anniversary on February 24, Sasikala said that in AIADMK’s 50-year-long history, the Iyakkam (movement) has never faced such continuous electoral defeats. “At least at this juncture, everyone should ponder. For the benefit of the Iyakkam, if we all work together, Kazhagam will definitely become stronger,” she added.

Also Read |Behind DMK’s big win in urban polls: Steady allies, a dispirited Opposition

Sasikala further stated that the AIADMK has come to this situation as it had failed to remember those who sowed the seeds, nurtured and safeguarded the party during its difficult times. “Naalai Namathey…I will definitely travel alongside you. We will definitely form the government,” she added.

On Thursday, the state government, led by secretary of Tamil Development and Information Department Mahesan Kasirajan and Director of DIPR V P Jeyaseelan, paid floral tributes to a portrait of the six-time former chief minister kept at her statue on Kamarajar Road in Chennai.

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami led the party in paying floral tributes to their leader. Recalling her catchphrase ‘’I am because of the people, I am for the people,” (Makkalal naan, makkalukkagave naan), Palaniswami called upon the party members to take a pledge to fulfill the aspirations of the revolutionary leader.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran were also among those who paid homage to the leader.

