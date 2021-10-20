‘Can we gift a tiger’s cave to a cat?’: Sasikala writes letter to AIADMK cadre as ‘general secretary’ of party

“Can we gift a tiger’s cave to a cat?” were the words of V K Sasikala published Tuesday in the ‘Namadhu MGR’ daily, a former mouthpiece of AIADMK. The letter addressed to the cadre of the party was undersigned by Sasikala as the general secretary of AIADMK.

The expelled AIADMK leader asked the cadre to stay united and protect the party the way Amma (J Jayalalithaa) would.

“Can we gift a tiger’s cave to a cat? History will talk about the huge victory people provided to AIADMK and the way it provided governance. Due to misunderstanding between us, we gave space to our enemy,” Sasikala wrote.

Evoking sentiments around Puratchi Thalaivar M G Ramachandran and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, Sasikala said, “People have seen the hurdles and obstacles they faced in saving the party. We will stand united and walk in the path of our leaders for the welfare of the public.”

Urging the cadres to stop the party from getting “poisoned”, she said with the support of the public and cadres, they will re-establish the “golden rule of Amma” in the state.

On October 16, Sasikala visited the memorial of Jayalalithaa for the first time since her release from the Bengaluru prison in February this year. The visit was considered significant because AIADMK plans to hold year-long celebrations from October 17 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the party.

Surrounded by hundreds of cadres, a teary-eyed Sasikala paid floral tributes and said she told the former CM everything that happened within the party and assured her of a better future for the party. She said both MGR and Amma will save the party and the cadres.

Following this on October 17, she visited MGR memorial house in Chennai. She hoisted a flag, unveiled a plaque identifying herself as the general secretary of the party. AIADMK leaders, including former minister D Jayakumar, condemned the act and said Sasikala has no right to hoist the AIADMK flag or call herself the general secretary as she is not a member of the party.

According to reports, Sasikala’s visit was a prelude to her statewide tour which is likely to commence in the last week of this month where she will visit party cadres and hold meetings to establish she is the one who could carry forward the party which has suffered a huge setback in the recent polls.