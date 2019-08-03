Saravana Bhavan ordered to pay Rs. 1.1 lakh compensation for stale food, poor service

The Tamil Nadu State Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission directed Saravana Bhavan, a popular chain of vegetarian restaurants in Tamil Nadu, to pay Rs. 1.1 lakh as compensation to a man in Chennai on Friday.

S K Saamy, a Supreme Court lawyer, had sued the restaurant for deficiency in service after he had taken ill with food poisoning after consuming food at the restaurant’s branch in Anna Salai in 2014.

As per the complaint, Saamy had visited the restaurant in October five years ago, where he had been provided with an alternate meal by the restaurant manager after he pointed out that there were strands of hair in his food. Saamy stated that he developed severe stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, followed by an outbreak of fever and rashes on his body hours after he consumed the food.

Following his discharge from a government hospital, Saamy sued the restaurant and charged Saravan Bhavan with serving stale food and accused the branch of deficiency in service.

He later filed a case against the restaurant, seeking Rs. 30 lakh for ill-health and mental agony and an additional Rs. 60 lakh for its bad service.

Saravana Bhavan is a chain of restaurants in Tamil Nadu, which is popular for its quality of food and service. Founded by P Rajagopal in 1981, the restaurant today has over 35 branches in the country and over 80 branches abroad.

The hotel was in the news in June after its founder-owner P Rajagopal was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2001 murder case. He died on July 18.