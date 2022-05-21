‘Will die rather than work on contract basis’: Sanitation workers continue stir in Chennai

It’s the fifth day running and over 500 sanitation workers are sitting opposite the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) office premises at MRC Nagar demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The protestors have been sleeping on the side of the road and raising slogans against the board’s decision to provide them work on a contract basis. The corporation reportedly has 1,800 temporary workers.

The workers said that neither have they slept in the last five days, nor have they gone back home to visit their families. They added that they ate once or twice and tried to stay awake by sipping on as they are always under the fear that the cops might evict them forcefully.

The protesters said that without the support of any union or political party, they had organised this protest. In the public address system, one of the organisers was seen regularly instructing their men to fall in line and not indulge in activities that may disrupt the sole motive of the gathering.

Sridhar, who works as a driver for Jet rodding vehicles for the last 12 years, said they are tired of fake promises made by the officials and want a permanent solution. “I have seen at least six MD’s (Managing Directors) here. They would promise us that they would give us permanent jobs within three months and ask us to continue working as temporary workers. After the period passed, they would get transferred and a new MD would come. We would again place our demands in front of him. This is what has been happening for so many years now, he said.

He added: “Although we weren’t made permanent, we were at least satisfied that the board is the one paying us our salaries. However, a week ago, we were informed that we would be working for a contractor. Our salaries were cut. For me, from Rs 25,000 a month, it has now become Rs 20,000. They say they are taking the amount for our PF and ESI, but we were not asked to submit any documents for it. How do we know that the amount is going to these accounts?” he asked.

The workers said that they have worked relentlessly, even during the pandemic to help the people of the city. “They are asking us to go back to work. They are saying that if we don’t work, we will be terminated. There are 1,800 workers, but not all of us are here because the rest of them were threatened by the officials. Due to the situation in their families, they are not in a position to act against these officials,” a worker added.

Vinoth Kumar, who has been working for 15 years, said that they haven’t received their salaries for the past one month and they don’t know whom to contact regarding the issue. “Our protest will continue till we are made permanent workers. The board told us that we have been moved to a contractual system because of lack of funds. However, if that is the case, how are they hiring private workers? They cannot pay us Rs 850 per day but can afford Rs 1,500 for a private worker,” he added.

The protesters claimed that the police personnel had asked them to disperse on Day 1 of the protest. “We are in no mood to leave this site unless our demands are met. We would die but not go back to working as a temporary worker,” a protester said.