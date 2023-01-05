Sanitation worker couple killed as Tamil Nadu state-run bus hits their cycle

A couple who were sanitation workers in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district were killed in a road accident Wednesday after a state government-run public transport bus ran over them as they were heading for work on their cycle, the police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Rajendran, 37, and his wife Devi, 31, who were employed on contract in the Pooluvapatti town panchayat.

According to the police, the couple fell down and died on the spot after the bus heading towards Kancheepuram hit their cycle around 5.45 am near a government high school in Alandurai in Coimbatore district.

“The bus didn’t make a stop and based on the information provided by the passersby, the local police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the government hospital for post-mortem,” an officer said.

The bus driver, identified as R Guberan, 38, later surrendered at the Thondamuthur police station. An official with the Alandurai police station told indianexpress.com that they have registered a case for ‘causing death by negligence’ under the Indian Penal Code.

The couple is survived by two children. Their elder son Daranesh has approached the Coimbatore district collector’s office and urged for compensation.

As per the reports, many sanitation workers of Pooluvapatti town panchayat, who have to commute to their workplace in the early hours, had raised complaints to the local authorities about the poor visibility in the mornings due to lack of streetlights.