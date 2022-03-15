Samsung to invest Rs 1,588 cr to set up compressor manufacturing plant in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government and Samsung signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with an announcement to invest Rs 1,588 crore to set up the company’s new compressor manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was present at the event, said the MoU and the upcoming plant are another addition to the state’s manufacturing ecosystem. According to the government, the new unit will generate employment for 600 people.

During the event, Stalin recalled how the company set up its first unit in Sriperumbudur in 2007 when the late DMK chief K Karunanidhi was the chief minister. “I have a deep connection with the company. In October 2010, when I was the minister for industries, I met the higher officials of Samsung and appealed to them to increase their investment in Tamil Nadu. In November, they enhanced their investment to Rs 800 crore. I am happy that the company’s investment has been increased to Rs 1,800 crore this year,” he said.

Stalin added that they have set a goal to make Tamil Nadu a US$ 1 trillion economy by 2030 and appealed to the company to diversify and increase its manufacturing capacity in the state.

Ken Kang, President and CEO of Samsung South West Asia, said the new compressor manufacturing facility would help to cater to the growing demand for Samsung’s innovative digital appliances across the country as well as for exports. The facility, spread over about 22 acres, will have the capacity to produce 80 lakh compressor units a year for use in refrigerators.

The new investment is a testimony to the company’s continuing commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu, Kang said. The existing Samsung plant near Chennai, which opened in 2007, produces the company’s QLED TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners.

State industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, additional chief secretary S Krishnan and head of Samsung’s Chennai factory Byong Jin Kong were among those who attended the event.