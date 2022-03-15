Samsung to invest Rs 1,588 cr to set up compressor manufacturing plant in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government and Samsung signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with an announcement to invest Rs 1,588 crore to set up a new Samsung compressor manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was present at the event, said the MoU and the upcoming plant are another addition to the state’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Ken Kang, President and CEO of Samsung South West Asia, said the new compressor manufacturing facility would help to cater to the growing demand for Samsung’s innovative digital appliances across the country as well as for exports.

The existing Samsung plant near Chennai, which opened in 2007, produces the company’s QLED TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners.

State industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, additional chief secretary S Krishnan and ByongJin Kong, head of Samsung’s Chennai factory, were among those who attended the event.