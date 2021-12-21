Salem woman held for killing transgender son

A 45-year-old woman was Tuesday arrested in Salem on charges of murdering her transgender son. Five of the woman’s acquaintances were also arrested.

Umadevi, a resident of Jagirammapalayam near Sooramangalam here, had filed a missing complaint in July this year after Naveen Kumar (20) left home for Bangalore following differences over his self-identified gender. When the Sooramangalam police brought back and produced Naveen before a court, the magistrate approved Naveen’s decision to live separately and as a transwoman.

However, Umadevi and her relatives allegedly assaulted Naveen on the 20-year-old’s return to their home on December 13. The relatives are alleged to have suggested Umadevi forcibly inject Naveen with some hormones to prevent the youth from becoming a transwoman. They also wanted Umadevi to detain Naveen at home for “bringing disrepute to their family”.

Naveen was taken first to a local hospital and then to the Salem Government Hospital, where the youth succumbed to injuries on December 14.

The police had first booked a case of suspicious death under CrPC section 174. They have now altered the charge to IPC section 302 (murder). Umadevi, a daily-wage labourer whose husband had left her some years ago, was remanded in judicial custody.