18 people including college students injured in horrific accident in Salem

Eighteen people, including college students, were injured when a private bus collided with a bus of a private college near Sankaragiri in Salem district of Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, a private bus carrying around 30 passengers was travelling towards Tiruchengode when it collided with the bus of a private college travelling towards Edappadi.

“The accident took place near a place called Kozhipannai. It is a hilly road with many curves. The college bus driver was new and was not used to driving in that area so he lost control and collided with the private bus,” an official from Konganapuram police station said.

CCTV footage of the incident was shared widely on social media.

“Nearly 18 people were admitted at a nearby hospital and only three are still undergoing treatment. Fortunately, all of them suffered minor injuries. We have registered a case and are carrying out further investigation,” the police official said.