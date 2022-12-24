scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

8 Sabarimala pilgrims killed in road accident in Theni

The accident occurred late on Friday, District Collector K V Muralidharan said.

The mishap is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a bend in the hilly route. (Representational image)
At least eight people who were returning from Sabarimala were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Theni district, a senior district official said on Saturday.

Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here.

The mishap is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a bend in the hilly route.

While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, official added.

The deceased included a minor boy and they were residents of Andipatti in the district. They were returning from Sabarimala.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 09:19:22 am
