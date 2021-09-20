Ruling DMK, allies stage black flag protests across Tamil Nadu against Centre’s policies

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and allies including the Congress, Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) staged black flag protests at several locations across the state on Monday urging the Centre to withdraw the farm laws and condemning the government’s role in the Pegasus row, hike in fuel prices, privatisation, unemployment and economic crisis, among other issues.

The parties said the protest is against the anti-people policies of the BJP and raised slogans demanding stabilisation of the economy and reduction in soaring fuel prices. Party leaders and activists across several districts joined the protest from their respective locations to avoid gathering in large groups amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

DMK and allies staged a black flag protest against the #BJP-led union government on various issues including pegasus row, farm laws, rising fuel prices, etc. DMK MP @KanimozhiDMK said the economy is sliding, there are no jobs and people are struggling to make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/ogAKhnZjb3 — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) September 20, 2021

DMK youth-wing leader and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin staged a protest at the party’s youth wing office while MP Kanimozhi protested in front of her house at CIT Colony in Chennai. DMK leaders A Raja, TKS Elangovan and others protested at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai while VCK leader and MP Thol Tirumavalavan led the protest from the VCK’s headquarters in Chennai.

Speaking to the media, Kanimozhi said the Pegasus issue remains unresolved and highlighted that the Centre enacted the farm bills against the will of farmers in the country. She demanded immediate withdrawal of the agricultural laws and pointed out that the government has been increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG even as the economy has been sliding.

“There are no jobs, salaries are cut. When all the prices are raised, how can people manage their day-to-day lives? When this (BJP) government came to power, they promised more jobs but they have not created anything. The biggest issue is that they do not understand what states require, they do not pay heed to any of our requests. We have been continuously saying that education should be brought back on the state list. Everything is being chipped away… the state’s autonomy is in danger,” she said.