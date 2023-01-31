‘If you build it, I will break it’: Ruckus at public hearing on Karunanidhi pen memorial in the sea

A ruckus broke out at a public hearing over the construction of a ‘pen memorial’ off Chennai’s Marina beach to honour former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi with many participants, including fishermen and activists, speaking out against the project, leading to booing, heckling and arguments.

“We are not against the pen statue for Kalaignar, we are saying it should not be built in the sea. It will cause an environmental impact. Thirteen coastal hamlets will be affected; the livelihood of my fishermen community will be affected by the project. The government says it doesn’t have money to reform the schools but is proposing to build a monument in the sea. If you build the monument in the sea, I will break it. I will fight against this project till it gets cancelled,” Naam Tamizhar Katchi coordinator Seeman said.

Organised by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the event at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Tuesday saw the participation of senior government officials, activists, environmentalists, members from the fishermen community and DMK, NTK, AIADMK and BJP cadres, among others.

#WATCH |Ruckus at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai during a public meeting of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board over ‘Pen Statue’ erection plan at Marina beach DMK & AIADMK supporters created uproar in support & against(respectively)over the statue in memory of ex-CM M Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/iuKX7QkVp6 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

As activists and members of the fishermen community spoke out, they were booed and heckled by the crowd. Several speakers from the fishermen community were asked to cut short their speech and despite the efforts of the officials, the crowd refused to relent.

Activist Muglian, who staged a sit-in protest as he was not allowed to speak about the hazards the proposed project might cause to marine life, was forcefully taken off the stage by the police.

When Seeman came up to speak, DMK cadres protested, asking him to get off the stage. Seeman, who spoke amid the chaos, strongly condemned the proposed project.

The estimated cost of the 42-metre tall monument proposed to be placed in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Marina Beach, at a distance of 360 m from the shoreline, is set to be around Rs 81 crore. The proposed site falls under various coastal regulation zone areas.

According to the TNPCB, the monument requires an area of about 8,551.13 sqm or 2.11 acres. The construction involves setting up a pen pedestal, lattice bridge, pedestrian pathway above the sea, a pedestrian pathway from the Kalaignar memorial to the bridge etc.

Ever since the proposal was announced by the government, several fishermen, fishermen organisations, environmentalists, activists and Opposition parties have voiced their reservations, saying it would damage the marine ecosystem and the livelihood of fishermen.